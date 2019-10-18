Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary
1136 East Las Tunas Drive
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 287-0595
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary
1136 East Las Tunas Drive
San Gabriel, CA 91776
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Historic San Gabriel Mission
428 S. Mission Drive
San Gabriel, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Scalia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Scalia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Scalia Obituary
May 3, 1936 - October 6, 2019 Donna Scalia, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Sister was welcomed to Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 6. She died peacefully, surrounded by family, after suffering a long illness. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in once rural Rosemead, living her life in the San Gabriel Valley. She and her husband, Larry, made their family home in Alhambra a place of love and welcome for all, for 43 years, until he preceded her in 2002. She was blessed with great energy and kept active in all things her children and grandchildren needed. She organized tons of supplies, fun, and gin rummy games for many family vacations, to Lake Tahoe, Balboa Island, and camping at every beach camp in Southern California. With Larry, she traveled extensively, making friends wherever she went. She volunteered tirelessly with Children's Home Society and Foster Kids of America. She loved to be out on the golf course, hitting hole in ones, with the Arroyo and Almansor Ladies Golf Clubs. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and hosting holidays, parties and family gatherings with an abundance of love and grace. Donna is survived by her five children, Dean (Zoila), Diane, John, Lisa (Gerry) and Suzy (Matt) Cook. She will be dearly missed by Grandchildren Sally and Harrison Cook, Chrissy (Jake) Rodart and Missy (Porky Drizzle) Scalia, Great Grandchildren Carson and Wyatt Rodart, and Niece Kathy (Mike) O'Keefe, Patrick O'Keefe, Kerry O'Keefe (John) and Teagan Albinger. The funeral mass at the Historic San Gabriel Mission, 428 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 will be celebrated Saturday, November 9 at 12:00 pm. A Rosary will also be held on Friday evening, November 8, at 7pm at Pierce Brothers/Turner & Stevens Mortuary, 1136 E. Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel 91776. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ChadToughFoundation, http://www.chadtough.org/donate to help find a cure for pediatric brain cancer, with an emphasis on Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a battle Donna's young great grandson, Wyatt, is fighting. Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary 626 287-0595 FD 995
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary
Download Now