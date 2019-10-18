|
May 3, 1936 - October 6, 2019 Donna Scalia, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Sister was welcomed to Heaven on Sunday, Oct. 6. She died peacefully, surrounded by family, after suffering a long illness. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in once rural Rosemead, living her life in the San Gabriel Valley. She and her husband, Larry, made their family home in Alhambra a place of love and welcome for all, for 43 years, until he preceded her in 2002. She was blessed with great energy and kept active in all things her children and grandchildren needed. She organized tons of supplies, fun, and gin rummy games for many family vacations, to Lake Tahoe, Balboa Island, and camping at every beach camp in Southern California. With Larry, she traveled extensively, making friends wherever she went. She volunteered tirelessly with Children's Home Society and Foster Kids of America. She loved to be out on the golf course, hitting hole in ones, with the Arroyo and Almansor Ladies Golf Clubs. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and hosting holidays, parties and family gatherings with an abundance of love and grace. Donna is survived by her five children, Dean (Zoila), Diane, John, Lisa (Gerry) and Suzy (Matt) Cook. She will be dearly missed by Grandchildren Sally and Harrison Cook, Chrissy (Jake) Rodart and Missy (Porky Drizzle) Scalia, Great Grandchildren Carson and Wyatt Rodart, and Niece Kathy (Mike) O'Keefe, Patrick O'Keefe, Kerry O'Keefe (John) and Teagan Albinger. The funeral mass at the Historic San Gabriel Mission, 428 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 will be celebrated Saturday, November 9 at 12:00 pm. A Rosary will also be held on Friday evening, November 8, at 7pm at Pierce Brothers/Turner & Stevens Mortuary, 1136 E. Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel 91776. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ChadToughFoundation, http://www.chadtough.org/donate to help find a cure for pediatric brain cancer, with an emphasis on Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a battle Donna's young great grandson, Wyatt, is fighting. Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary 626 287-0595 FD 995
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019