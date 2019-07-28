|
March 26, 1926 - July 17, 2019 Doreen Eardley Marshall Schiller, born March 26, 1926 in Surrey, England, died on July 17, 2019 in Pasadena, California. She was a lover of the arts, attending theater whenever she could. She was an early childhood teacher and a teacher of dance. She loved living things and was a docent at the Eaton Canyon Nature Center. Doreen was the beloved wife of Michael Schiller and mother to Margaret Anne Schiller and Mark Timothy Schiller and mother-in-law to Mark Henry Maier. She was the grandmother of Samuel Jacob Schiller Maier and Julia Anne Schiller Maier Kaplan. A memorial service will take place at Neighborhood Church in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Families Forward Learning Center or Young and Healthy.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 28, 2019