Nov. 20, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Doris "Dotty" Anne Greenawalt, wife of David F. Greenawalt II (deceased), mother of Denise Anne Greenawalt (deceased) and David F. Greenawalt (surviving), passed on May 29, 2020. She graced this world for 85 years and brought joy and kindness with everyone she met. She was a woman of steadfast faith, kindness of heart, and laughter of tremendous joy. She was charitable, gracious, and loving. She led by example. Although her physical presence is no longer with us, her memories of love, life, family, faith, friends, animals, travel, and Bridge, Bridge, and more Bridge, will stay in our memories forever. She now rests with her husband and daughter at Forest Lawn Glendale, the Great Mausoleum, Sanctuary of Valor. We will miss her presence in our lives.





