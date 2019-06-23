|
April 13, 1930 - June 7, 2019 Mrs. Dorothy A. Dayhuff, 89, was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on April 13, 1930, and passed away on June 7, 2019, in The Lodge at Eaton Canyon in Altadena, California. Dorothy grew up in the small town of Dowagiac, attended public schools and graduated from the Central High School there in 1948. In that year, she traveled to California, where she re-encountered a childhood acquaintance, George Dayhuff. Three years later, they were married and remained so for 68 years. They had two children: David, an insurance company executive; and Melinda, a veterinarian; and two grandchildren, Stephanie (Mrs. Chris Hanke) and Ryan. Dorothy worked from age 13 until her retirement in 1995, beginning as a grocery clerk and continuing through positions as bookkeeper, tax preparer, and finally as escrow officer, owner and manager. Her work was always marked by diligence and accuracy. After retirement, she and George traveled extensively and particularly enjoyed cruises to Alaska and the Mediterranean area. She was a member of the Placentia United Methodist Church, whose warm support under the leadership of Pastor Karen Tannheimer during her many months in hospitals and nursing homes greatly raised her spirits. She was strong and determined until the last few peaceful hours.
Published in Whittier Daily News on June 23, 2019