1/1
Douglas A. Major
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 18, 1939 - Oct. 28, 2020 Born in Flint, MI Doug moved to Riverside in the 1950s. Avid sportsmen, he became a beloved coach and teacher at Royal Oak High School in Covina in the 60s (and later Charter Oak), and taught there for 30 years. He LOVED those Royal Oak Romans and then the Chargers with great passion. He touched many lives over the years. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grand and great-grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lou, his children Janet, Nancy, Andy, John and Cheri as well as many grand and great grand children with two more on the way. He died at home under the love and care of his family. Doug donated his body to LLUMC. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Lewy Body Dementia Research 750 West Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach NY 11561 or Lewybodyresourcecenter.org In the future, the family will gather for a celebration of life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved