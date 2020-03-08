|
|
07-24-1941 - 02-18-2020 Edith M. Lenches, born in Hungary on July 24, 1941, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in her Pasadena home surrounded by the love of her daughters and long time friend, Matyi Toth. She is survived by her daughters, Monica Lenches and Christine Lenches-Hinkel, and her brother, Attila Budai, sister-in law, Zsuzsa Budai & nephew, David Budai, in Hungary. She was the very proud grandmother of Nicole and Ashley Hinkel. Edith arrived in the United States on February 6, 1967, and her professional life began on February 9, 1967 when she received her immigration papers & an Offer Letter of Employment from USC. Two days later, she was introduced to her husband & father of her two children, Laszlo Lenches. She went on to dedicate over 30 years of her life to science and research in the field of genetics at Caltech. Edith spent the last three decades of her life developing a deep understanding of and relationship with God. Her faith in God was deepened through the Church of Religious Science where she embraced the Science of Mind teachings which inspired her to live a purposeful life based on love. Her relationship with God was the source of her strength and courage in accepting and managing her 28 year struggle with Scleroderma. Edith prayed and meditated daily, expressing her gratitude and love for those she loved, and she humbly shared her spiritual self with others. When in the presence of Edith, one felt totally welcomed, accepted, cared for and loved. She was a mother to many who knew her and a dear and beloved friend to others. Despite the daily health challenges she faced, Edith lived a fulfilling and self-actualized life which culminated in her ultimate choice to exercise her Right to Die. She was divinely guided to this choice and felt God's presence every step of the way, leaving her with the most profound peace she has ever felt. She was deeply grateful that God had given her the opportunity to make this choice and the free will to design the last few weeks of her life. And while her body was at the end of its functional life, her heart was right, her mind was clear and her presence was filled with grace and loving kindness. Edith asked to be remembered not by her death but how she lived her life and the impact she had on others. Her ashes will be placed alongside her children's father at Forest Lawn Glendale, plot 4479.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020