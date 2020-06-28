Edmund Anthony Mizia passed away on June 20, 2020 with family at his side. He was 92 years old. Born September 17, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Veronica Mizia, Edmund was one of 4 boys and 1 sister. He had many mischievous adventures growing up around Lake Michigan. Edmund served in the army as a military policeman in Germany and France following WWII. Edmund met his beloved Rosemary Borgia on the 4th of July 1950. They were married for 66 years at the time of Rosemary's passing in 2018. He was proud of the 4 children they raised. Edmund was a member of Annunciation Church and the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 218 at Holy Angels Church in Arcadia. He retired from Pasadena City College maintenance. Edmund is survived by his children Robert Mizia, Diane Cranor (Jeff), Susann McDaniel and William Mizia (Joan. He was Gramps to grandchildren Patrick Cranor (Amy), Collin Cranor (Samantha), Leigh Mary Cranor and Andrew McDaniel (Erin) and Great Gramps to Cole Cranor and Aden Cranor. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edmund was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Walter Mizia, John Mizia, and Frank Mizia and sister Mary "Geri" Levandoski. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Tuesday, June 30 at Annunciation Church 1307 E Longden Ave, Arcadia, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.





