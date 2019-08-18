|
Edward Irving Sturtevant of Upland went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born to proud parents, Irving and Alice in Los Angeles on August 21, 1931. Patricia Mcgrew and Ed were married for 37 years and resided in Walnut from 1966-1994. They were blessed with three sons, Bruce, followed by twins, Ron and Bob. Ed worked as a machinist empolyed by Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power for 28 years. Patricia passed away after a long illness in 1993. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Ed found love again and married B.J.Kettell Callaway. Now he was a loving husband and father of three sons and three stepdaughters. They were "The Brady Bunch". Ed and B.J. had an amazing life together for 25 years. As a highly skilled craftsman in wood and metal, he enjoyed his workshop and teaching others these skills. Together, they enjoyed spending time in Christian fellowship, including Bible studies and visting shut-ins. He is survived by his wife, his sister(Georgia Shultz), 3 sons and 3 stepdaughters and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. Graveside service was held at Bellevue Cemetary, Ontario, CA, on August 9, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Ed will be held on August 30 at 11 AM at Water of Life Church Chapel, 7625 East Ave., Fontana, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Water of Life Global Outreach.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019