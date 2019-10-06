|
Edward William Caperton, (Bill), a devout Christian, was born in Lakewood, Oh on 9/26/22 & passed away peacefully on 9/29/19 at the age of 97. He served in WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star. He graduated from the University of Illinois, where he met his wife, Mary Louise Kennedy. They were married in 1950 and moved to Calif, where they spent the rest of their lives. She preceded him in death in 2000. Bill taught in the Charter Oak Unified School District for over 30 years. He is survived by 4 children, Sally (Jeff), Tom(Patty), Bill(Matt), and Joe(Diane), along with 9 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Services will be private.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019