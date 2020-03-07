|
May 1, 1928 - Feb. 23, 2020 Elaine Gardner Baugus died at 91 on February 23 with family by her side. Born in Pasadena, Elaine was the firstborn of Nazarene minister, Dr. J. Russell Gardner, and his wife Marion. Growing up, she moved between California, Idaho and Illinois, as her father answered calls to pastor and teach. She graduated from Pasadena Academy in 1944 and earned a B.A. in English from Olivet Nazarene College in IL in 1948. At Olivet, she met an Ohioan, Leo Baugus, who had enrolled after serving in Europe in WWII. They married on July 23, 1948 and had a son, Jim, in 1953, before moving west to Santa Maria for Mr. Baugus to take a teaching position. They moved to Claremont in 1956, where they settled and added Judi (1958), John (1962), and Janis (1969) to the family. They were active at Covenant United Methodist Church in Pomona. Mr. Baugus died in a car accident in 1976, leaving Ms. Baugus to finish raising the children. She never remarried. She worked part time for the Pomona Public Library in the early 1970s, in their bookmobile. In 1975 she took a full-time job at Azusa Pacific (AP) College, where she would retire after 30 years, most of them handling eligibility and other duties in Athletics. She also mentored many female students at AP. After raising her family, she moved to Pasadena and lived there for two decades before moving to Azusa, where she lived until moving back to Claremont in 2019. She enjoyed music and was a gifted pianist. She loved serving in church, whether singing in choir, playing piano, greeting, serving on committees, or teaching Sunday school; most of the recent years were at Pasadena First Nazarene. Elaine was known for her love for her family. She also loved outings with her many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo (1976); her son, Jim (1989); her daughter, Judi, (2009); and her brother, James Gardner (2002). She is survived by her sister, Sharon (Keith) Sims of Laguna Niguel; son, John (Kristi) of Glendora; daughter, Janis (Tracy) Bates of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren, Jeremy Baugus, Julie (Dave) Bocock, Chris (McKenna) and Kevin Roberts, Makenna, Amberlee, and Karina Baugus, James, Sarah, and Emily Bates; great grandchildren Hudson, Elias, Adilynn, Emmitt; and her longtime special friend, John Sambrone, with whom she enjoyed church outings, concerts, walks, Disneyland dates, and milkshakes. The family thanks Claremont Place and VNA Hospice staff for their care in recent months. Elaine lived a life of faith, love, joy, and influence. A memorial service and lunch reception will be at 10:30 a.m. March 14 at Glendora Community Church, 645 N. Grand Ave., Glendora. White's Funeral Home, 404 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, will also host a visitation where family can be greeted on March 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Azusa Pacific University in her memory.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020