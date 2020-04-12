|
Feb, 24, 1921 - April 5, 2020 It is with great sadness, yet great blessedness that we let you know our beautiful Mom/Nana/GiGi has passed peacefully after a recent stroke. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. She was an amazing woman and truly an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She affectionately became known by many as "Big El" due to her propensity for offering unsolicited, but good, advice. Eleanor Marie Krogness was the 2nd of 3 children born in East Stanwood, Washington to Wes and Myrtle Krogness, both of Norwegian Heritage. As a young girl her family moved to Modesto, Ca. She was raised there in a very loving family. As an adult Eleanor went to Nursing school in Oakland, where she met George Q. Neslen M.D. who was an intern at the time. In those early years of courtship she was affectionately known by George as "Kroggie". They married in 1944 and had 3 children. After George's training in Orthopaedic Surgery they settled in Whittier, Ca. where they raised the kids and made great memories! She was very involved in the Whittier Community and she and George traveled extensively, enjoying life and empty nesting until George's death in 1982. She later reconnected with Whittierite Robert Ramsay and they were married for almost 24 years! At the young age of 90 she continued to be active, living in her Newport Beach cottage on her own and enjoying Bridge and theatre and numerous trips with her Kids and Grandkids. She adored her family! She also loved a good gin martini! She was a wonderful cook and had a great appetite until the end. She also had her driver's license! Eleanor is predeceased by both husbands and her son G. Quayle Neslen Jr. M.D. (Dotty) of Sylva, N.C., and she outlived her siblings Leonard Krogness and Dorothy Owen, and countless dear friends. She is survived by daughters Nancy Neslen of Newport Beach and Martha Ruch(John) of Altadena, Norwegian Son Egil Stray Nordberg (Kjellaug) of Stokke, Norway, her 10 precious grandchildren Jenny Stowers, Emily Meduri, Martha Neslen, George Q. Neslen III, Dano Neslen, Stephanie Neslen, Grace Rawson, George Ruch, Margaret Bradley, Annie Ruch and 16 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by Robert's Children and families. There is not enough room to list the people that she loved and who loved her back! We will miss you every day, Mom, but have amazing memories to hold on to. Thank you for that! We look forward to a later date, after the pandemic, when we can hug and kiss each other and celebrate her wonderful life. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park next to our Dad.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020