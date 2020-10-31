November 19, 1929 - September 4, 2020 Elizabeth Ann Ryan Polder died on September 4, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of Michael Patrick and Sarah (Burke) Ryan of Fall River, Massachusetts. She was one of seven siblings: Gertrude, Eileen, Edward, Michael, Joseph and Mary. She was the wife of Lee Polder and the mother of five children: Andrew, Mary, Margret (now deceased), James and Joseph. Elizabeth was a 1952 graduate of Framingham State College in Framingham, Massachusetts. She taught school in New Bedford, MA and Fullerton, California before embarking on marriage and motherhood. While raising her children she participated in Camp Fire Girls, Bobby Sox, Little League and Cub Scouts as a volunteer. Elizabeth was a lifelong, faithful Catholic who enjoyed her faith and association with the Church. She pursued studies of the Bible and other religions to be a better informed and practicing Catholic. Elizabeth long-identified with liberal political causes and was particularly interested in feeding the hungry, especially children. Elizabeth asked if anyone cared to make a donation on her behalf to direct them to an organization that feeds the hungry.





