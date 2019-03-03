|
Price, Ella Rose (Durston) On January 31 at age 90, Ella Rose Price (Durston) passed away peacefully a little after 9AM. We knew the end was near, as she had been in hospice care since December. Ella was preceded on her new journey by her middle son Linden in 1980 and her husband John (pictured here with Ella in 1949) some 20 years ago. In addition to her sons Geoff and John, Ella Rose left behind grandsons John Jr., Jonathan, Maxwell and Myles, granddaughter Jana and great granddaughter Jaydin Rose. We thank all our family and friends for their kind thoughts and prayers. Remembrances can be directed to the Whittier Fund. www.whittier.edu/giving/whittierfund Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews. WL00191070-image-1.jpg
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019