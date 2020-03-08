|
April 26, 1935 - March 2, 2020 Ellen was born in Brainerd, Minnesota to Ralph and Emma Slater. She was always a devoted daughter. Her early childhood was in Seattle, WA where she welcomed her sister Lorna to the family. Moving to Pasadena at age 12, Ellen thoroughly enjoyed Pasadena for the rest of her life. She attended Pasadena Christian School, John Marshall & completed the nursing program at PCC. Meeting Richard Wickes at church resulted in a loving marriage of 57 years (deceased 2011). Being a great mom to their only child, Virginia (deceased 2009) was Ellen's greatest attribute and joy. Ellen had a very full life with love and dedication to family, friends and Christ. Everyone appreciated her compassion toward themselves and others. Talents and hobbies of Ellen's were singing, photography, painting, crafts and she was a published writer. She was continually complimented on her exceptionally lovely singing - solos, duets, quartets, choirs. While traveling to numerous states and Canada, Ellen & Dick enjoyed photographing beautiful scenery besides visiting family and friends. At church she was a mentor to many and a leader in children's, teen and adult programs, music & missions. Ellen cherished her remaining family; sister Lorna, nephew Dennis and his son Dayne and daughter Tavia. She had a close bond with her beloved cousins, her niece-in-law Catherine & her two daughters and families. They, other family & many friends all have wonderful memories of Ellen and will greatly miss her. Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4 PM at Ellen's church for 71 years: Trinity Baptist, 1147 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA 91106. You are encouraged to verbally share a personal story about Ellen or email to ellenwickes@jps.net. An RSVP would be appreciated, same email, for the purpose of refreshments and seating. In case of inquiry, two of Ellen's favorite local charities were Pasadena Child Evangelism and Shoes That Fit.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020