Elsie Christison
Dec. 27, 1926 - Sept. 10, 2020 Elsie Pike Christison, age 93, passed away September 10, 2020, at residential comfort hospice care in Glendora, CA, from health issues unrelated to COVID-19 and as she wished, she was cremated and her ashes scattered at sea. Elsie was born the youngest child of the late George W. Dinsmore III and Ethel Haven in Boston, MA. Before moving from Boston to Newton Centre in 1958, she had served as President of the Boston Home and School Association. In Newton, she assisted her first husband, James A. Pike in crew and administrative roles for his film productions. In 1978, Elsie and her second husband moved to Pasadena, California, where she became the Executive Director of the Foothill Apartment Association serving the San Gabriel Valley and Foothill communities. In her lifetime, Elsie visited England, Germany, Italy, France, Greece, and China. She is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.


Published in Whittier Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
