December 13, 1930 - December 22, 2019 Elwood Henry Williams, born December 13, 1930 - passed away December 22, 2019 at his home in Monrovia. He was the second of five children born to parents Freda and Joseph Williams in Pasadena, CA. Raised in Pasadena, he went to public schools and later attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. As a Boy Scout, Elwood participated in many scouting activities, including making his own backpack and camping. He later served as a scout leader. At the age of 20, he and his brother Bill rebuilt the engine of the family car. Soon after, their mother, brother (George) and sister (Kathe) traveled in the car across the United States and back without any engine issues (their sister, Freda missed all the fun as she was away at college). This may have been the beginning of Elwood's automotive career which spanned more than fifty years. A self-described, "grease monkey," Elwood worked, managed and eventually co-owned Caldwell Tire. Elwood was surrounded by people who lived by their moral convictions, and this Christian upbringing was the basis of his own moral development. He was influenced by his mother who shopped at Ralphs because it was the only market that did not sell alcohol. Her refusal to let her children swim in the public pool because it discriminated against black children made an impression on Elwood that shaped how he conducted his life and business. Over the course of his life, he was an active member of Washington Street Methodist, Tremont Baptist and First Baptist Church of Pasadena. Elwood married his sweetheart, Pat (Patricia Burke) in 1951. Theirs was a marriage of deep love and commitment, laced with affection and laughter and dancing cheek to cheek in the family room. Together, they raised four children, Kerry, Kathleen, Colleen and Matt. In the 1960's they traveled in a camper with their children across the United States. The family later vacationed in Alaska and Canada. Elwood and Pat also traveled to Mexico, Hawaii, another road trip across the United States and many outings to California beaches. They also enjoyed time with their grandchildren Lauren, Shannon and Bryan. Their marriage lasted over 46 years but sadly ended upon Pat's death in 1998. He rediscovered joy and love when he reconnected with Joyce (Downey), whom he dated as a teenager. After leading separate lives, they rejoined and married in 2007. Elwood and Joyce enjoyed their life together, traveling through northeastern United States on a genealogical search, spending time in Illinois with Joyce's family, getting together with friends, assembling jigsaw puzzles and completing crossword puzzles for which they would always seek help from long-time friend, Hartwell. Elwood enjoyed socializing with his Thursday lunch friends. Elwood was a generous man, with kind words and an open heart. He provided roadside assistance to strangers and lent his tools to friends and neighbors. And if you ever needed anything fixed or advice about home or car repair, he was the man to call, and many did. Elwood is remembered by his family, friends and lots of people whose lives he touched during his 89 years. A memorial service will be held for Elwood at noon on January 25 at Douglass & Zook in Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your .
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020