Encarnacion Gonzalez Obituary
Jan. 14, 1923 - May 22, 2019 Encarnacion Medina Gonzalez of Pico Rivera, passed away peacefully at his home in Maricopa, Arizona. He was 96 He is preceded in death by two sons; Gilberto and Urbano. Five brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife Josefina, 7 sons and 3 daughters; Rachel Slocum of Maricopa, Arizona, Jose of Colton, Encarnacion Jr. of Pico Rivera, Anthony of Fullerton, Maria Rodriguez of Whittier, Gilbert of Pico Rivera, Pablo of Boston, Massachusetts, Carmen Gonzalez of Pico Rivera, David of Montebello, Ruben of Whittier, and a sister, Adela Martinez of Hatch, New Mexico. 26 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mr. Gonzalez worked in furniture ulpholstery, landscaping, and custodial. He enjoyed music, his dog Chito, his grandchildren, and ice cream. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Calvary Mortuary in Los Angeles. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Rosemead
Published in Whittier Daily News on June 1, 2019
