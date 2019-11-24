|
Feb. 8, 1928 - Oct. 4, 2019 Eunice Marie Wells Fox passed away on October 4, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California after a full life. She was born in Monrovia, CA to Clifford and Gladys Wells and lived in the same house in Arcadia from early childhood until she married. She graduated from Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte High School. Eunice met her future husband, Sterling Fox, at Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, and they were married on June 10, 1949, five days after their graduation. They soon took up teaching posts in the desert town of Blythe, CA. Their first child was born there while Eunice was a teacher. After a couple of years, Eunice and Sterling moved to Glendora, CA for Sterling's work. They added four more children to their family, and Eunice then focused on raising their children and being a homemaker for the next twenty years in Covina, Arcadia, and Yorba Linda. She was artistic and multi-talented and brought her many skills to bear in her home and community. She was an excellent seamstress and could sew anything that her family requested. She was also a fine cook and often had fresh-baked cookies ready for her children when they came home from school. She served her community in a variety of ways: devoted Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and PTA volunteer, frequently adding her artistic flourishes. When her children were older, she went to work for the Anaheim Union High School District where she used her artistic skills in the printing department until her retirement. In later years she took up ringing handbells, which she loved. She was especially delighted to march in the Handbell Choir that performed in the 1988 Rose Parade. After a lifetime of enjoying plants, she became a Master Gardener and an active member of her flower club in Sherwood, OR. She also served in Rebekahs and was particularly known for her delicious donuts that they frequently prepared for the community. In addition, she made many contributions to her local P.E.O. chapter. Eunice was the family photographer and did a fine job documenting all the occasions of the family. She particularly loved capturing the expressions of her dear grandchildren. She and Sterling were able to celebrate their lifetime of love and 70th wedding anniversary in June. Eunice is survived by her children Nancy Allen (Tom Allen) of El Cerrito, Gary Fox of Portland, OR, Joan Fox (Lloyd McNair) of Cloverdale, and Mark Fox (Angie Wang) of San Francisco. She is survived by her adored grandchildren Emily, Julie, Jessica, Stephen, Holly, Kimberly, Elias, Lukas and Cate, as well as her great-grandchildren Reagan, Marco, Sterling, Ruby, Marigold, and Alice. Her brother Clifford Wells and his wife Deanna Wells survive her, as do her brothers-in-law Logan Fox (Mary) and Arnold Fox (Shirley). Her husband, Sterling, predeceased her by just seven weeks. She was also predeceased by her son, James, her parents, and her sister, Laura Lorene Matlick. Eunice will be greatly missed for the twinkle in her eye, her giving nature, and her devotion to Sterling, her children, and grandchildren.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019