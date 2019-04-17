|
July 18, 1953 - April 12, 2019 Frances Marie Malott (Valencia) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday April 12, 2019. Born and raised in Southern California, she adored music and rarely missed an opportunity to dance. Frances loved to talk and earnestly cared for strangers and friends alike. She had a passion for her career of four decades as a customer care representative. She loved dogs and gave earnestly to rescue organizations. Frances leaves behind her husband of 45 years, two sons, two granddaughters, many dear friends and her loving rescue pit bull, Tara. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in her honor. There will be a celebration of her life at Lascari's Italian Restaurant on April 20, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. 16255 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier CA 90603 (562) 943-1113
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019