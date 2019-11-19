|
July 28, 1929 - November 13, 2019 Frank passed away peacefully of natural causes at 90 in Glendora, California. He was born in Lincoln Heights, the Little Italy of Old Los Angeles to Anthony Joseph and Anna Cecilia (Tucci). He is survived by loving wife Shirley of 70 years, their five children: Tony (Stephanie), Steve (Cheri), Dino, Teresa (David) and Sheri (Gordon); grandchildren Travis, Camille, Claire and Cecilia; great-grandchildren Ava, Ireland Rowan and sister Joy. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Leonard and son-in-law Doug. He was known as Babe in the family because of all the other "Franks" (seven Francesco's), he was a loving husband, great dedicated Dad and Nanu. He was raised during the Depression, tempered by a war and became a great historian of World War II. Hardworking, he was a self-taught machinist by trade, specilizing in aircraft components and precision tooling, and, with partners, owning their machine shop in the 70's. He was a loyal alumnus of Cathedral High School (Class of '47) and a champion welterweight on the boxing team; asked no quarter, gave no quarter. Frank was tough, could be stubborn and born with a chip on his shoulder but also very warm, kind, loyal and generous to his family and friends. Not much for small talk but his smile and eyes said it all. Proud of his Italian heritage and forever a diehard Notre Dame football fan, remembering when the old teams had many players of immigrant stock, especially Italians (of course), Poles and Slavs. Dad would almost go into a textbook depression for a couple of days when they lost, especially a big game. Then he would snap out of it and say "Ah, who cares when you have family around!" He loved having us around; especially at the holidays and frequent get-togethers. He enjoyed fishing off the local ocean piers, cherished the (almost) annual vacation week at Huntington Lake with "The Boys": his sons, grandson, brother, uncle and nephews. Honoring his request, there will be no services. Always On Our Minds and Forever In Our Hearts Con Amore, La Tua Famiglia
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019