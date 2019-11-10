|
November 14, 1916 - September 16, 2019 Franklin D. Halladay, 102, died peacefully on September 16, 2019, in his home in South Pasadena. Born November 14, 1916, in Plover, Wisconsin, to Franklin S. and Elsie (Newby) Halladay, both of Wisconsin, he moved to Los Angeles in 1941 where he worked for the Buffalo Forge Company and in 1980 founded the Industrial Fan Sales Company (now Industrial Fan Solutions) in Los Angeles. A long-time member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in South Pasadena and a gifted gardener and photographer, Franklin was known for his kindness mixed with a genial humor that was ever his companion. A funeral service was held October 18, 2019, in St. Vibiana's Chapel at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, after which he was entombed in the Crypt Mausoleum beside his wife of 72 years, Phyllis M. (McGowan) Halladay of Greenleaf, Wisconsin, who died October 15, 2014. Also preceding him in death was his sister Marybelle (died 1923 at age 2). He is survived by Phyllis's sister and her family.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019