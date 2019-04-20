|
|
3/5/1930 - 12/4/2018 MaryLou Williams Fulton Bowden, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 4, 2018 in Nampa, Idaho. MaryLou was born on March 5, 1930 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania to Arthur D. Williams and Mary F. Coughenour. She was the youngest of 6 children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert L. Fulton in 1951 and they had three daughters: Ginny Fulton of Brea, California, Kathryn Ward (Scott) of Meridian, Idaho and Marylee Coe (Mike) of Nampa, Idaho. In 1963 the family moved to Whittier and Mary Lou became an active part of the neighborhood, church and community for 54 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook. In June 2017 she moved to Nampa, ID to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. MaryLou had a career in the banking industry and worked for several years at multiple branches of the National Bank of Whittier. She enjoyed her management, coworkers, and the customers she met, serviced and befriended. She volunteered at Hillcrest Church Adult daycare center. Her words of wisdom were published in 2011 in the Patti Murphy book Mother Knows Best. Upon her retirement she became a docent at the Richard Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California leading tours and having the opportunity to meet many dignitaries throughout her tenure there. MaryLou attended and was active in several churches in the Whittier area. In the 1960's & 70's the family attended The Whittier United Methodist Church & Bethany Baptist Church. Through the years she also attended both Whittier Area Baptist Fellowship and Morning Star Church in Whittier. She loved the Church and was involved in many activities and bible studies growing in the knowledge and love of the saving grace of her Lord Jesus. It was in church where she met and married Richard Bowden. Together they enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three daughters as well as granddaughters Jennifer Caldwell (Mike), Jamie Coe, Lindsey Cox (Nick) and great grand children Ethan Caldwell and Brianna Caldwell. Thank you, Mom, for the values you instilled in our lives. Your faith and courage were an inspiration to all of us. You were a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. You taught us the value of hard work. In these later years you were frail in stature but ferocious in faith and you are greatly missed. We love you. At her request, Mom will be taken back to her home town, Belle Vernon, PA and buried in the family plot this spring.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019