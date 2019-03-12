|
|
May 7, 1956 - Feb. 11, 2019 George "Koky" Isidro Cenzano passed away on February 11, 2019 at his family home in Montebello, Ca at 62 years of age. Born in Butte, Montana on May 7, 1956 to Otto Moises Cenzano and Elisa Santana Cenzano, he grew up in ELA/Mtb area & graduated from Schurr High School in 1974. He participated in football/choir/musical theater and enjoyed a trip to Europe with the Choir. He attended Rio Hondo College, UC Davis, and completed his B.A. in Sociology in 1997 at Cal State LA. George worked as a proofreader for textbooks and as a technical writer, taught computers to underprivileged youth and their families & created a computer class for senior adults. George was proud of his heritage as a Mexican/Peruvian. He was fascinated with life & was an avid reader, hungering for knowledge. George studied art, music, history, religion, psychology & sociology. He enjoyed traveling/hiking/camping & a wide variety of music. He loved to sing & taught himself several musical instruments. He was very proud of his completion of five marathons: 5th LA marathon was at age 50. George made impressions of kindness and compassion with people throughout his life, and his greatest source of pride has been his daughter, Melody, and his grandson, Andrew. George is survived by his daughter Melody Kellar; grandson Andrew Bethel; mother Elisa Santana Cenzano; Brother Otto Cenzano, Jr.; sister Sylvia Cenzano; nephews Carl and Christopher Borer; sister-in-law Natalia Cenzano; nephews Joshua and Alex Cenzano. A memorial has been set up with GoFundMe: George Cenzano Grandson Education Fund. Guerra Gutierrez–Montebello Sun. March 17, 2019 12:00pm Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. 5800 E. Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90022 (323) 722-1900 WL00192180-image-1.jpg
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019