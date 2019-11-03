|
George was born to George and Helen Stephens on March 26, 1936, in Lawrence, Kansas. He grew up in Colorado, where he attended the University of Colorado undergraduate and Medical School before transferring to Stanford Law School. Upon graduation, he moved to Southern California, where he served as law clerk to Judge Albert Lee Stephens. Subsequently, he practiced at Pollock and Deutz, then Gates, Morris, Merrill and Stephens before joining Paul, Hastings, Janofsky and Walker (now Paul Hastings), where he headed the Probate and Trust Department for thirty-five years. George died on October 11, 2019, in Edina, Minnesota, in the course of a visit to his forever friends, Mort and Alice Mortenson. George spent his retirement years pursuing his interests in golf, skiing, bridge, music and art. He was a docent at the Huntington's Chinese Garden and sat on the Board of the Armory Center for the Arts for a number of years. He enjoyed traveling, honing his story-telling skills and drinking a martini in his beloved garden. Family and friends provided George's greatest source of happiness. He was devoted to his family and a much-loved friend to all. We will miss his upbeat nature, keen wit, generosity, as well as the genuine interest he took in his friends' and family's lives. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Gretel, and by his children: Thad and Lillie Stephens, Ned and Eileen Stephens, Mary Stephens-Levy and Maurice Levy, as well as his five grandchildren: Atticus, Emerson-Jane, Thomas, Gaill, and Ezra. Also survived by his brothers Richard Stephens, Taylor Stephens and his wife Janet, and his niece and nephews along with their children. George's family is grateful to his (many) doctors and to his care-givers, Gilbert Tibule and his sisters, for their extraordinary care. There will be a celebration of George's life at All Saints Episcopal Church, 132 North Euclid Avenue, Pasadena 91101, on November 9 at 3:30. All are welcome. For those wishing to make a gift in his memory, the family suggests All Saints Episcopal Church, the Huntington Memorial Hospital, Stanford Law School, or the Huntington's Chinese Garden.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019