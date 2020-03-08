|
Terlip, George (Frank) 1935 - 2020 Frank Terlip grew up in Temple City, California, Graduated from Pasadena City College. Entered the U.S Army and was stationed in Germany. After leaving the service, he earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He became a salesman for various companies, while he lived in Arcadia with his first wife Patricia and family. He eventually started his own house-painting business in the San Gabriel Valley and was married again in 1993 to Barbara Sabella. He attended St. Lorenzo Catholic Church, where he became a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered with them. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Barbara and camping with his sons, grandsons and nephews. Frank loved people and loved to talk with people. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his three children from his first marriage, Lisa, Nick and Nate, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The City of Hope. For information on Services, Contact Todd Mortuary, Pomona 909.622.1217
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020