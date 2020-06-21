Germaine Calderon
Aug. 6, 1928 - June 12, 2020 Germaine Calderon, born August 6, 1928 in Cairo, Egypt, passed away June 12, 2020 in Arcadia, CA. She enjoyed shopping, socializing with friends, and spending time with her family. Germaine was very happy, upbeat person, who loved her family dearly. Germaine was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Isaac, and son, Bert. She is survived by her son, Dave Calderon and his wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Judy; and grandchildren, Katherine Calderon-Smith, Deborah Anson, Ryan Calderon, Kristy Calderon and Elizabeth Calderon.


Published in Whittier Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
