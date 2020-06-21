Germaine Calderon
1928 - 2020
Aug. 6, 1928 - June 12, 2020 Germaine Calderon, born August 6, 1928 in Cairo, Egypt, passed away June 12, 2020 in Arcadia, CA. She enjoyed shopping, socializing with friends, and spending time with her family. Germaine was very happy, upbeat person, who loved her family dearly. Germaine was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Isaac, and son, Bert. She is survived by her son, Dave Calderon and his wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Judy; and grandchildren, Katherine Calderon-Smith, Deborah Anson, Ryan Calderon, Kristy Calderon and Elizabeth Calderon.


Published in Whittier Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 15, 2020
My dear Germaine: I will always remember you as a passionate, full of life human being! Youll always be in our heart! Keep smiling!
Joseph Laniado
Family
June 15, 2020
I will always remember Tante Germaine laughing and fun to talk to - may she rest in peace
David Gaon
Family
June 15, 2020
Ma chérie, Your laugh, your smile, your optimism and all you were will remain in my heart forever. Ma grazouillette repose toi. Je taimerai toujours.
Denise Navarro
Family
June 14, 2020
Love and miss you so very much mom. We loved spending time with you and I'm glad you are now at peace and have joined your family in heaven in Christ's name.
Nancy Calderon
Family
June 14, 2020
We love you mom and you will be missed. Your with Dad forever and ever. Watch over us.
Dave Calderon
Son
