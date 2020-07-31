Gloria Hall

May 15, 1922 - July 9, 2020 Gloria Swanson Hall passed peacefully from this Earth on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from natural causes at 98 years of age. Born Gloria Swanson Nix on May 15, 1922 in Riverside, California, Gloria spent most of her childhood years in Texas, where she graduated from Breckenridge High School. One of Gloria's fondest childhood memories was a cross-country adventure with her family to the 1932 Chicago World's Fair in an early RV of her father's making. As a young woman Gloria enjoyed corresponding to her many pen pals from all over the world. She collected their post cards, letters and photos which she meticulously stored and labeled in her many treasured albums. Photography was something she was passionate about and if you spent any time around her at all she was sure to have taken your picture. Her other well-kept collections included stamps, matchbooks, mugs, trivets, and coins. She enjoyed playing the Hawaiian steel guitar and for a time gave lessons. Gloria aided the war effort by working as a signal operator for the U.S.War Department at Camp Barkeley,Texas. Subsequent to the war, she married Walter Alvin Hall (Al) and the young couple moved to Southern California to create a home and start their family. While living in Long Beach, Gloria gave birth to two sons, William and James, and daughter, Alene. Gloria loved all her children and stayed close with them throughout her life. Al secured a job selling real estate in the burgeoning suburbs supplanting orange groves and in 1960 the family settled into their new home in Covina, where the three children attended school. Gloria worked for the local phone company for 26 years. Her job there led her to become involved with the Communication Workers of America union (CWA) and sparked an interest in workers' rights and social justice that lasted her entire life. She also proudly served as an elections worker for decades and on several occasions hosted the neighborhood precinct in her garage. Gloria was an avid bowler and participated in leagues for many years. She enjoyed socializing with her co-workers and neighbors, with those relationships lasting well into her retirement years. She also had a keen interest in botany and gardening, and took pride in her beautiful garden at her Covina home. Gloria cared for Al with love in his final years until his passing in 1982. A fiercely independent woman, Gloria steadfastly remained in her own beloved Covina home and enjoyed her solitude many years after Al had passed away and the children had grown and married. She never remarried. The family would like to acknowledge Bertha Martinez, who graciously assisted Gloria when she reached her nineties with her everyday tasks that allowed her to remain in her familiar surroundings as long as possible. The family is grateful for the kindness of her many Brookport Street neighbors with a special thank you to Larry Crandall who always found the time to make sure Gloria was okay. At the age of 95 Gloria moved to Novato, California to live with her daughter and son-in-law. We would also like to thank Bridgette Namitala, who gently and patiently assisted with Gloria's well-being for the last few years. In addition to her children and their spouses, William Hall (Tina), James Hall (Lily), and Alene (Markey) Lees (Stephen), Gloria leaves behind four grandchildren; James Baker-Hall, Lauren Morreale (Jeffrey), Nicole Hall, and Nolan Lees (Kristen). The family is planning for a graveside service at Forest Lawn Covina Hills with the date yet to be determined.





