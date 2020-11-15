Nov. 25, 1924 - Oct. 8, 2020 Gonzalo M. Rojas, a long-time resident of La Puente, CA passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was born in the state of Jalisco, Mexico on November 25, 1924. He and his wife, Celia (deceased), arrived in La Puente to make their home shortly after their marriage in the mid 1940's. He remained living in the area that he loved surrounded by family and friends. He was 95 years old. He is survived by his children Maria Garcia, Joe Rojas (Carole), Virginia Jaurequi (Louie), Celia Garcia, and Gonzalo Rojas, Jr. (Cyndi); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. He also has a surviving sister, Angela, and various nieces and nephews. A gravesite service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2161 Fullerton Rd., Rowland Heights, CA on November 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Guests are welcome with required face coverings and distancing.





