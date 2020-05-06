Graciela Mendoza "Grace" Credidio
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Graciela 'Grace' Mendoza Credidio passed away at the age of 99. She was born in Colima, Mexico and arrived at San Pedro, California in 1924 with her mother Anastacia Mendoza. Graciela graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Los Angeles in 1939 and later married Richard Credidio. She was a longtime resident in Whittier, California. Grace was an original member of St. Gregory Church Senior Club where she attended bingo games on a regular basis. Grace enjoyed attending yard sales, loved to sing and was a huge sports fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and L.A. Lakers. She is survived by her 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.


Published in Whittier Daily News on May 6, 2020.
