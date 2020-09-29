1/1
Guadalupe Garcia
Mar. 31, 1925 - Sept. 12, 2020 At the age of 95, Guadalupe Garcia, widow of Herbert Garcia, passed away on September 12, 2020. She was mother to Linda, Cindy, Dennis and Theresa; grandmother to seven grandchildren; and great grandmother to five great grandchildren. She also had 13 siblings among whom three survivors remain: Consuelo Huerta, Virginia Cortez and Robert James Cortez. She was born and raised on the original Hastings Ranch Estate with her mother, Pilar, and her siblings where her father, Marguerito Cortez, was caretaker. Unable to complete her education after attending Wilson Junior High she studied and earned her GED as an adult. To help her husband put their four children through private school, she worked various jobs as a housekeeper, a cafeteria worker at Don Benito Elementary, an assistant at Planned Parenthood and occasionally a neighborhood worker during elections. For many years she actively participated as a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 280 where our father was also a Commander. She was a devoted grandmother who always made her grand and great grandchildren feel special. She loved hearing about their lives. In recent years she had expressed how much she missed her parents and siblings who passed before her. Our family is comforted knowing she is once again with them and her husband. She will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Services will be private. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to any dementia research organization of your choice.


Published in Whittier Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
