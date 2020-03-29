|
Oct. 20, 1925 - Mar. 20, 2020 Harold James Bissner, Jr., veteran of the second World War, renowned architect, and native son of Pasadena, passed away March 20th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was in the South Pasadena home he and his loving wife, Lela, had shared since designing and building it themselves in 1981. Always a courageous man, Harold joined the Navy at the age of seventeen. He spent three years in the South Pacific as Yeoman 1st Class aboard the Destroyer USS Buchanan, one of the most highly decorated US ships of the war. He was present when the Buchanan delivered General McArthur to the USS Missouri to accept the surrender of the Japanese in Tokyo Bay in 1945. After the war, Harold apprenticed with his father, Harold Senior, who was also a renowned Pasadena Architect. Years later, in 1953, Harold and John Nyberg formed Nyberg and Bissner, a partnership that lasted over forty years. Their work ranged from beautiful custom single-family homes to entire residential tracts, commercial developments, apartment buildings, and even hotels. Later Harold applied his talents to more ambitious commercial endeavors, including production facilities, corporate offices and restaurants for Van De Kamp's Holland Dutch Bakers and Restaurants, Baskin- Robbins Ice Cream Company Worldwide, JBL/Harman International Speakers, Royal Industries and many other worldwide companies. His designs spanned several continents with notable achievements in England, Japan, China, and South Korea. Some of Harold's most famous structures include thirteen of the unmistakable Van De Kamp's Windmill Coffee Shops, impressive sixteen-sided structures with folded plate roofs and forty-foot spinning windmills towering over the top. Harold also designed The Cinder Cone house (aka Volcano House) built in 1968 near Newberry Springs that was once owned by the late Huell Howser, an extraordinary structure that capped an extinct cinder cone in the Mojave Desert. In 2019 Harold received the prestigious Joseph F. Thomas Founder's Award. Read more about Harold and his work at https://bit.ly/3dxCVjh. Harold married Lucille Kaufman in 1947 and they had four children, Carole Ann McNamara, Susann Bissner, Teresa Garcin, and Jamie Bissner, who survive his passing. Harold met Lela Owen in 1976 in South Pasadena. They married in 1979 in Tokyo, Japan at the American Embassy and were happily side by side through many adventures and travels until his passing. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena at a later date to be announced.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020