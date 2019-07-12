|
October 1928 - July 2019 Harold was greatly admired and we know that our memories will keep us close to him. He is survived by his wife, 3 adult children, daughter-in-law, grand children, and great grand children. He was one of Southern California Edison's great managers as well as a personal friend to so many who worked with him as well as others he dealt with outside of work. The many years he devoted to his work and to his personal life will be long remembered by everyone. It is a great comfort to know that he had such good friends.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 12, 2019