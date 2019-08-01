Home

Hughletta Armstrong Bryant passed away on July 25, 2019. She is survived by 2 sons, Pastor George Cleveland Bryant (Pearl) and Gerald David Bryant (Lola); one daughter, Carmen Twillie (Thomas); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation today 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, Greater Emmanuel Temple, 3740 East Imperial Highway, Lynwood, CA. Interment, Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
