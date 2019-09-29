|
Irene (Collins) Drew, of Pasadena, CA, formerly of Hudson, died on Sept. 4th after a short illness: Born in Somerville to David and Eleanor (Quirk) Collins, moved to Hudson in 1955. Irene graduated from Hudson High School in 1960, then from UMass Boston. She is predeceased by brother David. She is survived by her siblings: Elizabeth Lugin of Waltham, Alan Collins and wife Ann of Hudson, John of Hudson, Annette of Hudson, Katherine of Framingham. She is also survived by nephews Michael, David and Declan Lugin, John and Trevor Collins, and niece Eleni (Collins) Roriz. She is survived by many cousins: Cliffords, Quirks, Collinses. Irene worked at Harvard University, at California's Kaiser Permanente and then as contract analyst at Parsons Corporation, headquartered in Pasadena. As part of her work at Parsons Irene spent a year in Moscow. She had a talent for writing short stories and was involved in political campaigns while in Cambridge. Irene loved literature, music and art. There will be a graveside service at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson on Friday, October 18th, at 11:00am.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019