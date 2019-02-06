|
7/16/43 - 1/24/19 Willie "Jack" Lester Green passed away January 24, 2019 at his home in Whittier. He was 75. Born on July 16, 1943 in Pachuta, Mississippi, he was the youngest and last surviving child born to Willie "Jack" Lester Green, Sr. and Cleo "Girlie" Green. He was educated in the Jackson public school system. In 1957, he moved to Visalia, California where he continued his education and played and coached basketball. In 1964, he married Gladys Green and had two children, son, Robert, and daughter, Parnell. They later divorced. For more than 25 years, Jack worked for Chevron, eventually working his way to being a trainer and operating his own service station in Santa Fe Springs, California where he mentored several youths. Jack was an avid backgammon and card player, gardener, and sports fan. He found his true love in Hassie and they remained together for 30 years until his passing. Jack never forgot his Mississippi roots and, when the urge hit him, he would gladly tell you about fond memories of his childhood. Here's one of them: "Dear Dennis, I remember when I was a small boy back in Pachuta. Grandmother gave me a molasses bucket and told me to fill it with nuts from under this huge tree in the front yard. After filling the bucket with the largest nuts I could find, I watched her take a hammer and carefully crack each nut and shell it and place the meat into a bowl resting in her lap. Then she fired up the wood stove and took a Blue Ribbon cane molasses can which had molasses that had hardened to sugar and placed it on top of the stove. Then she took some fresh churned butter and fresh laid eggs, added the molasses, poured it on top of the nuts which was inside of a freshly made crust, and placed the whole thing in the oven. As I sat there it had started to rain and was getting cold outside, but the stove was warm and the best smell in the world was coming from it. "What was it?" I thought. Well it turned out to be my first pecan pie. That was 56 years, but I still remember each bite. As I sat here staring at the pecans you sent, my heart can only leap for joy as I remember the days of my youth. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. You will never know what this means to me. Sincerely, Jack." We all love you, Dad, and hope you are enjoying a slice of Grandmother's pecan pie in heaven. Jack left specific instructions not to hold a memorial service for him. He wished only that the family remember him at the next Family Reunion.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019