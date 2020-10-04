1/1
James N. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
8-28-1927 - 6-25-2020 James N. Wilson was born in Spring Valley, California, attended San Diego High School, UC Berkeley, and MIT for graduate school in engineering. At MIT, he was recruited to work at JPL in Pasadena and become one of the pioneers in the space program. By the time he retired in 1990, Jim had worked on the Corporal, the Ranger, Shavetail, and had helped design all Mariner spacecraft. He and his family attended the launch of Mariner 10 at Cape Canaveral. He was also a sailor and member of the Los Angeles Yacht Club as well as a sports car enthusiast and member of the Maserati Club of Southern California. He traveled extensively and viewed 12 total solar eclipses in New Guinea, Iwo Jima, Antarctica, the South Pacific, China, and more. He loved his family and life will be remembered for leading others to achieve their personal best. He is survived by his widow Sibyl, his children Patti (John) and Martin (Lori), and his grandchildren, Katherine and John. Donations may be made to MIT in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved