5/21/1956 - 10/28/2019 James Dobes Reitzell, PhD, was born in 1956, to Evelyn and John Reitzell of Pasadena. Jim earned a BA in English (UCLA), a Masters in Choral Conducting (CSULA), and a PhD in musicology (Claremont). Jim met his wife, Gabriela Esparza, at CSULA. They married in 1987. He taught at high schools and was director of several choirs, most recently St. Mary of the Assumption in Whittier and the Arroyo Singers of Pasadena for 24 years. He created Reitzell Publications and GJEM Concepts. Jim and Gaby were invested into the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. After many years of illness, Jim passed away on October 28 while surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by Gabriela, children Christen, Ana, and Ricardo, mother Evelyn, brothers John and David, cousin Rich, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The funeral mass will be at 1:30 November 8 at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Donations may be made to Keck/Norris USC Hospital.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019