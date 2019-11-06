Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Reitzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Reitzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Reitzell Obituary
5/21/1956 - 10/28/2019 James Dobes Reitzell, PhD, was born in 1956, to Evelyn and John Reitzell of Pasadena. Jim earned a BA in English (UCLA), a Masters in Choral Conducting (CSULA), and a PhD in musicology (Claremont). Jim met his wife, Gabriela Esparza, at CSULA. They married in 1987. He taught at high schools and was director of several choirs, most recently St. Mary of the Assumption in Whittier and the Arroyo Singers of Pasadena for 24 years. He created Reitzell Publications and GJEM Concepts. Jim and Gaby were invested into the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. After many years of illness, Jim passed away on October 28 while surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by Gabriela, children Christen, Ana, and Ricardo, mother Evelyn, brothers John and David, cousin Rich, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The funeral mass will be at 1:30 November 8 at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Donations may be made to Keck/Norris USC Hospital.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -