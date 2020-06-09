Jane Deus
1940 - 2020
Brooklyn, NY - June 3, 2020 Jane was born on May 22, 1940, one of 10 children. She married the love of her life Charles Deus and together they raised 5 children - Kim, Tom, Tara, Jennifer, and Sharon before his death in 2004. She is also survived by her 14 grandkids - Frank Jr., Matthew, Marisa, Michael, DJ, Zaid, Cesar, Oden, Brooklyn, Eddie, Lucas, Layla, Rahima, and Noah. She gave her all in life and will be sorely missed.


Published in Whittier Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
June 9, 2020
We will always cherish our memories with Jane. She was so very kind and loving to everyone. Her sense of humor was such a delight and throughly enjoyed the times we shared. Jane, we are so blessed to have had you in our lives and you will be deeply missed.
Love, Jim & Susie Prince
Jim & Susie Prince
Friend
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
May God look after you and your Family during this time of sorrow. Keep the Faith and prayers for you and the Family. You look just like your Mama.
Timothy Rodriguez
Friend
June 9, 2020
She always kept everyone laughing. She loved her family and was always there for them. A dedicated church member. She will be missed by countless people including me. ❤
Sharlene Davison
Friend
June 9, 2020
Mom I miss you like crazy but am so grateful for all that you gave to me and to all of the family. Life will never be the same but I take comfort in knowing you an dad are finally back together.
Kimberly Alioto
Daughter
June 9, 2020
A beautiful woman, inside and out, who loved and lived life to the fullest. I will cherish my memories of a special sister.
Daniel Stinson
June 9, 2020
I appreciate how kind she was. And how she instilled love and care in her children. I see that same love they share with others and their children
Friend
June 9, 2020
I love you Mom!! Thank you for everything you did for our family!! We will never forget you!!❤❤
Tara
Daughter
