October 19, 1924 - July 16, 2019 Janet Louise Purkhiser passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Earl P. Purkhiser, and her 4 sisters and brother. Janet is survived by her daughter Aimee (David) Smolik, son Paul Purkhiser, and granddaughter Emily (Nick) Pierotti. Janet was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota and lived there until 1954 when she moved to the Los Angeles area to start a new phase of her life. She transferred from Northwestern Bell to Pacific Bell in Alhambra, where she worked as a customer service representative and union organizer. Soon after, she was introduced to her future husband, Earl Purkhiser, then a teacher at Baldwin Park High School, whom she married in 1955. In anticipation of the birth of their daughter Aimee, they moved into their house in Covina in 1956, where Janet remained for the rest of her life, living there alone since Earl's death in 1994. Janet was a stay at home mom who was involved in her kids' schools, serving as a room mother, PTA president, boosters' club volunteer and various other roles at Fairvalley, Ben Lomond, Eva D. and Northview. She is fondly remembered by many for her kids' birthday parties, which all of the students in the class were invited to. Considerate of others' feelings to a fault, she never wanted anyone to feel left out. While her children were growing up she continued her education at night, earning her AA degree, which she often joked took her 10 years to complete, at Mt. SAC where Earl taught. She became a teacher's aide with the Charter Oak school district and later managed the student store at Northview High School for several years before retiring. Janet was known for her disarming off the cuff comments that made people laugh and sometimes caught them off guard. She was a strong and stoic woman who always championed the underdog and made the world a little bit brighter place.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 26, 2019