Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Foresta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Foresta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Foresta Obituary
June 24, 1919 - March 15, 2020 Jean had many friends, but "family" [ her 3 kids: Hank, Ken and Phyllis] were everything to her. As her family grew so did she. She focused on her 7 grandkids and 10 great grandkids. She had many admirable traits: humble, honest, reliable, energetic, friendly, and most of all a"worker". Housewife, seamstress, baker, cook and wedding cake decorator were her occupations. Arrivaderci con affettuosi abraci e baci da familia.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -