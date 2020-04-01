|
June 24, 1919 - March 15, 2020 Jean had many friends, but "family" [ her 3 kids: Hank, Ken and Phyllis] were everything to her. As her family grew so did she. She focused on her 7 grandkids and 10 great grandkids. She had many admirable traits: humble, honest, reliable, energetic, friendly, and most of all a"worker". Housewife, seamstress, baker, cook and wedding cake decorator were her occupations. Arrivaderci con affettuosi abraci e baci da familia.
