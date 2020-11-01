April 21, 1942 - Aug 1, 2020 Jerry Lee Bain April 21, 1942 - August 1, 2020 That dawn on April 21, 1942 in Jerseyville, Illinois was a little chilly, grey and overcast. The country doctor, accustomed to making house calls, parked his car and went inside. Once there, the doctor quickly ordered the kitchen table be covered with newspapers. And so it was, on his grandmother's kitchen table that Jerry was born, named after his maternal grandfather, and with a middle name of Lee in honor of his father. Humble beginnings for sure. Although lacking material gifts or education, Jerry's parents were gifted with more valuable talents...thrift, ambition, and a drive to succeed. To a great extent they passed these genes onto Jerry. He was blessed in that regard. Jerry grew up in Southern Illinois, an area just across the river near St. Louis. In that area, there was no running water, outhouses were the norm and few residents had a phone. Jerry went to a one-room school house, taught by one teacher for all eight grades. Jerry absolutely loved going to school. It was fun, and his love for education stayed with him the rest of his life. As the years passed Jerry graduated high school in 1960, and was awarded an Illinois State Scholarship. He paid his own way through his college years, all expenses, working part time at a local supermarket. Upon graduating in 1964 from Southern Illinois University with degree in Economics (he would later go on to get an MBA from Pepperdine University) Jerry entered the Navy, and was commissioned as an officer, and assigned to the USS Carter Hall (LSD-3). He served aboard that ship for three years, making two deployments to Viet Nam. In 1966, while his ship was in its homeport Long Beach, Jerry met a pretty young blond, Barbara Kennedy. Jerry thought he just got lucky. In reality, it was kismet. They were married in 1967, two lives became one. They were blessed with two daughters, Stacie (Giannetti) and Michelle (Ballantyne). They raised their family in Walnut, CA. and were the quintessential all American family, home in the suburbs, on a cul-de-sac no less, swimming pool, girls busy with high school band, Little theatre, student council, and so it went. Camping in the summer, swap meets, and of course church and all of its many activities, retreats, vacation bible school, summer plays, etc. Through out most of his business career Jerry bought and sold "furnish" ( waste paper for paper mills that required recycled material). He advanced to Superintendent level responsible for servicing several mills. It was a challenging position but he enjoyed it, especially the freedom of largely being his own boss. In 2004 a lump on Jerry's neck was diagnosed as Stage III cancer. A lesion beneath his tongue had migrated to his right neck and then to his right shoulder where the tumor was enmeshed in various shoulder muscles. Surgery and then heavy radiation followed. Jerry retired that year. He was 62 years old. Jerry was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in San Dimas. He served several terms on the Church Council and headed up the Men's Work party for many years. He liked to remind others that he first joined the Work Party as a way of getting to know other members. He was a long-time volunteer, 13 years, for Meals on Wheels in San Dimas. At his request no memorial service will be held. Jerry has directed his cremains be scattered at sea by the Navy.





