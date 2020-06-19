Jimmie Dixson

July 22, 1936 - June 1, 2020 Jimmie DeVon Dixson was born on July 22, 1936 in Jackson, TN to Lofair Dixson Sr. and Georgia Flournoy Dixson. He passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. Jimmie was a star high school athlete and football player at Jackson Central Merry High School in Jackson, TN. After attending Morris Brown College in Atlanta, GA he moved to Los Angeles, CA where he met the love of his life Annie M. Williams of Kenner, LA. Jimmie and Annie joined in holy matrimony on September 28, 1968 and they were married for 46 years, until Annie's passing in 2014. Jimmie was a loving and caring family man. He spent quality time with his wife and children and in his spare time, Jimmie loved to garden and listen to jazz music. A natural born leader, Jimmie has an extensive history of advocacy and activism. This includes Staff Representative and Civil Rights Coordinator for United Steelworkers of America, Vice President of the LA County Federation of Labor for three terms, President of LA chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute for two terms, President of San Gabriel Valley NAACP for three terms, and President of the West Covina Democratic Club for one year. Jimmie is preceded in death by wife Annie Mae Dixson, parents Lofair Dixson Sr. and Georgia Flournoy Dixson, sister Wilma Cooper, and brothers Lofair Dixson Jr. and Clarence Dixson. Jimmie is survived by his daughter Rodriquress Dixson Broadnax of Camden, AR, Jonathan Maxwell (Michelle) Dixson of West Covina, CA, and daughter Ingrid Anissa (Ray) Hardy of Los Angeles, CA., five grandchildren: Eric, Devon, and Khalia Dixson and Jasmine and Anissa Hardy. Also left to cherish his memory are two brothers Willie (Shirley) Poston, Lovell (English) Burton, four sisters Carolyn Love, Carrie Fowler, Dr. Vicki Burton, and Belinda Burton; three uncles Athen (Margery) Flournoy, Herbert (Atlanta) Flournoy, Rev Lawrence Lanier, one aunt Gloria Mason and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Forest Lawn 21300 Via Verde Drive Covina, CA





