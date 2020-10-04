5/31/1939 - 9/11/2020 Mr. John A. Hoffman, a Duarte resident for some 45 years, has died peacefully in Escondido, California on 9/11/20 at the age of 80. John was born 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, eventually moving to California where he met his wife of 53 years, Esther Hoffman, through mutual friends. He is survived by Esther, daughter Robyn Rice and her husband Scott Rice M.D. of Poway, California, son Stephen Hoffman of Chico, California, and one grandchild, Shaela Clay and her husband Chris, of Blacksburg, Virginia. John spent 2 years in the Navy as a young man, then found his way to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, where he was a firefighter for 30 years, retiring as an engineer. He took great pride in voluntarily working on the health and welfare benefits program. At the same time, he spent 20 years working at the Santa Anita Racetrack on a part-time basis, which afforded him a complete change of scenery from his main career track. During his free time, John found great pleasure in teaching Esther and the children to ski on their forays to Mammoth Mountain in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. He also enjoyed both golf and tennis as leisure activities. John and Esther did numerous road trips in California and the Southwest, as well as trips to England, Spain and Mexico City. He also immensely enjoyed studying the stock market, investing accordingly, and coin collecting. No services are planned at this time. Trident Society - San Diego





