1933 - 2019 John Dell Mallett passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 18 at Whittier Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John was born in July of 1933 to John Charles Mallett and Eleanor Louise Heath, in Hollywood, California. He grew up in El Sereno and Whittier California and he graduated Whittier High School in 1951. He has two younger brothers David and Denny who look up to him greatly. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the Island of Guam during the Korean War conflict. He was discharged from the Navy after serving four years with an honorable discharge. John met the love of his life, Linda, at Lake Arrowhead. They married in 1972 and John instantly became a wonderful father to Linda's two children. During their marriage of 47 years, John and Linda spent time traveling to their summer home in Wisconsin. John loved restoring his classic cars and he was quite meticulous to details. He also adored his pet birds and the wild ones too. You could often find him feeding the scrub jays, squirrels and even the bunnies at their Whittier and Wisconsin homes. His warm soul and kindness to family, friends, colleagues and the animals was second to none. John is survived by his beloved wife, two children, five grandchildren, five and one half great grand children, and his two younger brothers. John's loved ones ask in lieu of flowers a donation made in memory of, John Dell Mallett, to: Presbyterian Interim Hospital (PIH) Attention: PIH Health Foundation 12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier, CA 90602 There will be a service held at: White Emerson Mortuary, Saturday June 29 at 2pm 13304 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601 (562) 698-0304 Published in Whittier Daily News on June 25, 2019