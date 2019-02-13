Home

John G. Chavez, age 87, died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at home, The Foothills at Simi Valley, a caring and loving senior community in Simi Valley, CA. John is survived by his wife Belen of 66 years, sons John R. Chavez, Robert P. Chavez, daughter Judy A. Chavez Tresler, brothers Rudy Chavez, Alfred Chavez and many loving grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and extended family. John was devoted to his immediate family and was a loving wisdom filled man and a friend to all. From his birth in Los Angeles, on October 30, 1931 to his death he nourished people around him with love, faith, and wisdom. John loved sports and attended his family's sports events whenever possible. He was a firefighter for 30 years and a respected city leader in Pico Rivera for many years. John had a remarkable way of building relationships, connecting people and influenced many with his quiet demeanor. Please contact family if funeral service information is desired. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews. WL00189460-image-1.jpg
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
