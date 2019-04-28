|
|
January 7, 1925 - April 6, 2019 John Paul Jones, 94 years, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 with his wife Mary Louise at his bedside. John was born January 7, 1925 in Columbia, Georgia. He and his mother Olive Drucker and sister Susan moved to Denver, Colorado in his early life and then to Los Angeles, California. At 17 John enlisted in the USMC and proudly served his country in the Pacific islands in WWII. On his return from service John married Mary Louise Bosko and pursued his education at Stanford University where he played football and earned his degree in education. Following his graduation John and Mary returned to Los Angeles where John taught biology and coached football at Rivera Junior High School. John's dedication to education and his love of kids led him to further study at the University of Southern California where he received his Masters in Education. A career in administration followed as Principal of Rivera Junior High and then as Superintendent of El Rancho School District. John was a humble and honorable man. His generous spirit, patient smile and kind blue eyes will be fondly remembered by his family and friends and the many students he taught and colleagues he worked with. John is survived by his wife Mary Louise. Private burial was held on April 22, 2019 at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019