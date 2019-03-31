|
May 5, 1931 - March 27, 2019 John Gilmore McCandless, also known as Jack, Papa, or Captain Ahab, passed away comfortably in his sleep at home on March 27th surrounded his girls wife Leilani, daughters Laura, Lisa, and Jana, and grandchildren. John was born May 5, 1931 in Orange, California, the only child of Percival and Laura. He graduated from Whitter High School, where he met the love of his life Leilani. After dating for ten years, they finally married in 1957. John went to Whitter College before enlisting in the Air Force, serving in Korea and Japan. John then earned his bachelor's and master's in Business Administration at USC, where he served as president of the Theta Xi Fraternity. John worked for Rockwell and Boeing in Configuration Management and retired at the age of 65. John was an active and devoted Whitter community member. He was president of his Rotary Club, a member of the American Legion, served on the Parking and Transportation Commission, and regularly submitted opinion articles to the Whittier Daily News. Papa loved to garden and was often found on his backyard hill with his trusty leaf blower. He never hired a gardener and took care of his one-acre property entirely on his own until about four weeks ago. He also loved reading, researching anthropology, and sailing (hence the Captain Ahab nickname, who he ironically resembled). He was also known to send friends mildly inappropriate jokes via email. He enjoyed one scotch three times a week in his jacuzzi with Leilani, until he turned about 85 and it occurred to him that he could have a scotch every night if he wanted. Jack is survived by his three daughters, his grandchildren Caitlin, Alie, Nick, Patrick, and Jessica, and his great-grandson Franko. We will all be enjoying a scotch in his honor. Bon voyage, Captain!
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019