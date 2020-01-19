|
McElwee, John "Jack" Jr. From Country Boy to Aerospace Engineer to University Professor. After a recent diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease followed by a severe fall, Jack McElwee, 91 years old of Glendora, OA began his final journey. Jack was bom In Altoona, Pennsylvania on February 5,1928 and died December 20,2019. His parents were Fredda May Isett, McElwee, Wise and John Fay McElwee, Sr. He was raised by his grandparents, Bart and Bertha Isett of Six Mile Run, Pennsylvania. They made sure he could feed and herd cattle, work in a coal mine, and provide wild game for dinner. He attended Coalborough Schools, Broadtop Twp High School, and graduated from Saxton-Liberty High School in Pennsylvania, and received his B.S. and M.S. Degrees from Pennsylvania State University. He eamed another M.S. Degree from the University of Southem Califomia, and his M.B.A., and Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University. During World War II, Jack enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 years old. Because electronics technicians were in short supply, he was traded between ships and jeep carriers, once across the open sea between two ships. He served on the Bairoko, Rendova, Boxer, Valley Forge, Tarawa, and the Iowa (for three hours). His home ship was the Bairoko. After the War, Jack completed college and entered the Aerospace Industry working for Sperry Gyroscope Company in Great Neck, Long Island, and Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio. He moved to Southem Califomia in 1966 when he was offered a salary twice his Goodyear salary. He worked at Hycon, Spectra Lab, Aerojet, Lockheed, and then General Dynamics for 39 years as an electronics and systems engineer. Retiring from General Dynamics after 28 years, he began a new career with the University of La Veme working as an adjunct and then full time until he retired in 2014 and was awarded the title of Professor of Business Administra^n Emeritus. He was honored in 1994 as ULVs Graduate Teacher of the Year. When he was at ULV, he was proudest of his role in helping to establish the College of Business and Global Studies. Working for the University of La Veme was the fulfillment of his of his dream. He always wanted to be a College Professor. During his career, he co-authored books and articles, holds a number of patents in the field of electronics, performed consulting tasks for the Royal Swedish Navy in underwater weapons and for a number of domestic firms in electromagnetic compatibility. He served as President and Vice President of the Broadtop High School Alumni Association and President of the IEEE for two years. He was a member of the American Marketing Association, Theta Chi, and an Active Member of the American Legion, Post 755, Charter Oak, California, in 2011, he received the Califomia Professional Engineer Award for 54 years of Service. Jack loved to try new things in food and travel. He was an excellent cook and traveled in 73 countries throughout the world. Sports were his passion, baseball, football, basketball. Baseball was his favorite; he was an ardent Dodger fan. Active in community affairs. Jack enjoyed coaching Glendora Little League and Bantam Football teams. Jack and his wife, Joy Obrock McElwee would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on April 9. 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joy; his two sons, James Barry McElwee and John David McElwee and their wives, Susanne Bigham McElwee and Kymberle Landry McElwee. He was very proud of his two grandchildren, Allison McElwee and Scott McElwee. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020