11/10/1946 - 10/1/2019 John Craig "Mac" McFarland 11/10/46 10/1/19 J.C. "Mac" McFarland was a fixture in the Whittier Community for most of his 73 years. Mac was born in Whittier to Lee and Ruth McFarland, the first of 4 boys. He attended Jackson Elementary, Dexter Junior High and Whittier High School, serving at the latter as the Senior Class President and graduating in 1964. Like his father, he attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a yell leader, ROTC member, and first-class prankster. Mac was proud to say he earned a "C" average without ever receiving a C grade. He graduated from Cal with a degree in business in 1968. After college, Mac served in the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970, where he earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After a tour of duty on a U.S. Air Force base in Korea, he was transferred to Fort Bliss, TX. It was there that he met the love of his life, Carolyn Bone, a sweet and strong midwestern woman from the small town of Stendal, Indiana. Mac and Carolyn were married on April 1st, 1972. After living their first few years together in Oakland, where Mac worked as a CPA, they moved to Whittier permanently in 1976. Mac and Carolyn raised 3 children Megan, Andy, and Kate - all graduates of Whittier High School. He was an active and loving father to all of them. He coached soccer and baseball teams, helped his kids with their homework, attended countless sports matches and band performances, and was always ready with fatherly advice (often unsolicited). He lovingly welcomed his son- and daughters-in-law into the family, teaching them to play "Oh Hell" and other card games and to sing grace as well as any natural-born McFarland. In his later years, he was a beloved "Granddaddy" to his 6 young grandkids. Mac had a successful career in business, serving first as the CFO and then as the CEO of McFarland Energy, a local oil and gas producer founded by his father Lee, until it's sale in 1996. He then served as an independent consultant and board member on a number of public and private companies, where he was known for his willingness to speak up and question the status quo. Mac loved Whittier. He was an active and devoted member of the community throughout his adult life, lending his time and talent to a number of the city's service organizations and charitable institutions. Among these commitments, he served proudly on the Whittier Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital Board of Directors, the Whittier USD School Board, and was a 42 year member of the Whittier Area Lions Club, holding a number of positions including President, Treasurer, Tail Twister, and Lion Tamer. Mac will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn, and his children Megan (Trevor), Andy (Joan) and Kate (Hillary), and grandchildren Walter, Claire, Joshua, Lucas, Alissa, and Callum. He will also be remembered by his brothers, sisters- and brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19 at 10AM at the First United Methodist Church - 13222 Bailey St., Whittier, CA. Memorial donations in memory of Mac may be made to the RM Pyles Boys Camp (https://www.pylescamp.org/) or to the Whittier Host Lions Club @ P.O. Box 245, Whittier, CA 90608.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019